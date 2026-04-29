Buhrov is no longer the rector of Shevchenko National University of Kyiv — his contract has expired. But he wants to run for election

Volodymyr Buhrov is no longer the rector of the Shevchenko National University of Kyiv — his contract expired today.

The order from the Ministry of Education and Science on his dismissal was published by the universityʼs student parliament.

Until May 27, when the elections for a new rector are scheduled, Buhrov will be the acting head of the institution.

According to the Law "On Higher Education", if a person has been convicted of a corruption offense, then one year after the sentence comes into force, he or she cannot run for election as a university rector. The same applies to people who have been fined for a corruption-related offense.

Buhrov recently lost his appeal in the case of an undeclared car — the court upheld the previous verdict under Part 4 of Article 172-6 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (violation of financial control requirements, namely, submission of knowingly false information in the declaration).

At the same time, Buhrov himself stated in a comment to Hromadske that he can still run in the elections, because "it is not a corruption offense, but an offense related to corruption". He says that he has already submitted the necessary documents.

In early April, Buhrov found himself at the center of a sexual scandal over an intimate video filmed in one of the KNU classrooms. It shows a man who looks like Buhrov. The video claims that the rector also targeted female students and employees of the university, to whom he sent intimate photos and had intimate correspondence. Buhrov denies involvement, and students protested over the video.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.