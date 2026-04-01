In the capital, students of Shevchenko National University of Kyiv are rallying against rector Volodymyr Buhrov. Why

In the capital, students of Shevchenko National University of Kyiv (KNU) are protesting against the rector Volodymyr Buhrov. The protests began after an intimate video appeared online, which depicts a man who looks like Buhrov.

This is what Hromadske and Suspilne write about.

During the rally, students hold cardboard posters with images of Buhrov and chant "KNU is not a brothel!", "Buhrov have to be examined!" and "Listen to the students or leave!".

The youth protested after an intimate video filmed in one of the universityʼs classrooms appeared. It shows a man who looks like Buhrov. The video claims that the rector also targeted female students and employees of the university, to whom he sent intimate photos and engaged in intimate correspondence.

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The Student Parliament inspected the auditorium and found "intimate objects" that appeared in the video. The students contacted the rector for explanations, but received no response.

The protesters are also protesting poor communication from the administration and the condition of the universityʼs dormitories and buildings.

Buhrov rejected the accusations and stated that he was not going to justify himself through information from anonymous Telegram channels. He believes that the informational intrusions are an attempt to complicate the situation at the university on the eve of the rectorʼs elections and the admissions campaign.

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