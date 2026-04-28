Rector of Kyiv National University Volodymyr Buhrov lost the appeal in the corruption case

The Kyiv Court of Appeal rejected the appeal of the rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv Volodymyr Buhrov against the decision of the court of first instance, which found him guilty of violating the declaration requirements and using his sonʼs Volkswagen Golf car.

This was reported by the Student Parliament of the Kyiv National University.

According to NAPC, in the declaration for 2023, Buhrov did not indicate the 2015 Volkswagen Golf, which he constantly and free of charge used. According to the documents, the car belongs to his son, although the rector himself has his own 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander. In addition, Buhrov, instead of his son, paid for the carʼs fuel, parking, and insurance policy.

In early March, the Shevchenkivsky District Court found Buhrov guilty of providing false information when declaring income (Part 4, Article 172-6 of the Code of Administrative Offenses) and fined him UAH 17 000.

Buhrov himself denied financial irregularities. According to him, in December 2023 he went on a business trip abroad, and on the last day of the year he visited a sanatorium in the Lviv region in his Mitsubishi Outlander, so he could not use his sonʼs car. However, at other times he also uses the universityʼs official car.

The courtʼs decision came shortly after Buhrov found himself at the center of a sexual scandal. In early April, an intimate video filmed in one of the KNU classrooms appeared online. It shows a man who looks like Buhrov. The video claims that the rector also targeted female students and employees of the university, to whom he sent intimate photos and had intimate correspondence. Buhrov denies involvement, and students protested over the video.

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