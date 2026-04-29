Businesses and the state can now submit applications to the International Register of Damage — five new categories have appeared

Representatives of business and the state can now submit applications to the International Register of Damage Caused by the Russian Federationʼs Aggression Against Ukraine.
This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office Iryna Mudra.
From April 29, legal entities, state and municipal enterprises, government bodies, and communities can submit applications through "Diia" for:
- damaged or destroyed infrastructure — critical and non-critical;
- lost assets and lost profits;
- repair and restoration costs — including future ones.
"A factory destroyed by a rocket. A warehouse that burned down. Urban infrastructure that is being restored with budget funds. A business that had to close due to the occupation. From today, all of this is recorded in an internationally recognized system — with an evidentiary base that will have real legal weight," Mudra added.
Register of Damage due to Russian Aggression
The International Register of Damage was established on 17 May 2023, with over 40 Council of Europe member states, as well as the United States, Japan and Canada signing the agreement. It began operating in April 2024.
One of the instruments of this register should be the Compensation Commission, which will study all applications and assess the real amount of damages; its creation was supported by the PACE in October. In the third stage, the Russian Federation should pay compensation.
Ukraine also has a Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property, which went into effect in 2022. If people used the “eRecovery” program, information about the damage caused is recorded in this register, and they have a report of the commission survey of the damage from the local authorities. As the executive director of the International Register of Damage Markiyan Klyuchkovsky said, at the first stages of the program, they decided to take information from the Register from the state.
On December 16, the Council of Europe began forming a Commission to compensate Ukraine for losses from Russian aggression.
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