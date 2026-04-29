Businesses and the state can now submit applications to the International Register of Damage — five new categories have appeared

Representatives of business and the state can now submit applications to the International Register of Damage Caused by the Russian Federationʼs Aggression Against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office Iryna Mudra.

From April 29, legal entities, state and municipal enterprises, government bodies, and communities can submit applications through "Diia" for:

damaged or destroyed infrastructure — critical and non-critical;

lost assets and lost profits;

repair and restoration costs — including future ones.

"A factory destroyed by a rocket. A warehouse that burned down. Urban infrastructure that is being restored with budget funds. A business that had to close due to the occupation. From today, all of this is recorded in an internationally recognized system — with an evidentiary base that will have real legal weight," Mudra added.