The SBU drones attacked an oil pumping station near Perm, Russia — over 1 500 km from Ukraine

On the night of April 29, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked an oil pumping station near Perm, Russia. This is more than 1 500 km from the border with Ukraine.

This was reported to SBU.

They note that the Perm linear production and dispatching station belongs to the Russian company Transneft and is a strategically important hub of the Russian oil transportation system. Through the station, oil is distributed in four directions, including to the Perm Refinery.

A large-scale fire broke out at an oil pumping station after a Ukrainian drone attack. It was previously reported that almost all of the oil storage tanks were on fire.

The acting head of SBU Yevhen Khmara noted that attacks on such facilities in the Russian Federation create a shortage of resources for the Russian military-industrial complex, disrupt fuel supply chains for the army, and force the enemy to spend significant resources on restoring and protecting oil infrastructure.

After Khmaraʼs report, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that such strikes are a new stage in the use of Ukrainian weapons to limit Russiaʼs war potential.

"The distance in a straight line is over 1 500 km. We will increase the corresponding distances, and these are completely fair Ukrainian responses to Russian terror. It is important that each hit reduces the capabilities of the Russian military industry, logistics, and oil exports," the president wrote on social media.