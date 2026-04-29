Support for Ukraine, NATO unity, and the climate crisis. What British King Charles III said in the US Congress

Britainʼs King Charles III called for strong support for Ukraine and unity in NATO during his address to the US Congress. The monarchʼs address to American lawmakers on April 28 was his first since 1991.

The words from the British kingʼs speech are quoted by ABC News and the Independent.

First of all, Charles III noted that the world is currently experiencing times of great uncertainty — military conflicts from Europe to the Middle East, which pose serious challenges for the international community and directly affect the lives of citizens in different countries.

In particular, the British king recalled the events of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, after which NATO first invoked Article 5 on collective defense. According to the monarch, today the world needs the same unwavering determination to support Ukraine and its "courageous people".

“After 9/11, when NATO first invoked Article 5 and the UN Security Council united in the face of terror, we rose to the challenge together — as we have for more than a century: side by side through two world wars, the Cold War, Afghanistan, and the defining moments of our shared security. Today, the same unwavering resolve is needed to protect Ukraine and its bravest people. It is needed to secure a just and lasting peace,” said Charles III.

Charles III also paid attention to the transatlantic partnership. According to him, the alliance between Great Britain and the United States, which has been formed over centuries, is unique, and for this the British are deeply grateful to the American people.

Despite recent criticism of NATO by US President Donald Trump, the king stressed the importance of the Alliance and called on Congress to recommit itself to collective defense. According to him, the United States remains the "heart" of NATO, and any attempts to weaken the Alliance, as Trump has hinted, put the security of the entire civilized world at risk.

"From the depths of the Atlantic to the catastrophically melting Arctic ice cap, the dedication and expertise of the U.S. Armed Forces and their allies are at the heart of NATO. They are bound by a promise to defend each other, to protect our citizens and interests, and to keep North Americans and Europeans safe from our common enemies. Our defense, intelligence, and security ties are deeply intertwined, thanks to a relationship measured not in years but in decades," the British king said.

Concluding his speech, the monarch called for responsibility towards future generations on the issue of climate, noting that the destruction of natural systems threatens not only ecology, but also economic prosperity.

"As we look ahead to the next 250 years, we must also reflect on our shared responsibility to protect nature, our most precious and irreplaceable asset," the king emphasized.

In addition, Charles III referred to the recent assassination attempt on the US President and American officials at the White House Correspondentsʼ Association dinner, stating that "such acts of violence will not succeed".

Charles III called for unity despite internal disputes: "Whatever our differences, whatever our divisions, we are united in our commitment to uphold democracy, to protect all our people from harm, and to salute the courage of those who risk their lives every day in the service of our countries."

The US Congress remained completely packed throughout Charles IIIʼs speech, with loud cheers and laughter rarely heard during other addresses to lawmakers.

On April 27, Charles III and his wife Camilla arrived in the United States for a several-day visit. This is Charles IIIʼs first visit to the United States as king and the first state visit by a British monarch since 2007. The last member of the British royal family to address Congress was Charles IIIʼs mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1991.

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