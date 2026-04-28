Ukraine has proposed agreements to partners for joint production and export of weapons

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine has offered international partners special agreements called Drone Deals for the production and supply of Ukrainian weapons.

Zelensky reported this on Telegram.

These include drones, missiles, ammunition and other sought-after types of weapons, as well as joint programs, integration with partnersʼ defense systems and technological exchange. Separately, systems for air, land and sea defense are envisaged.

According to him, the Ukrainian military will always have the right of first choice — they will receive the necessary amount of weapons, and everything produced in excess of these needs can be exported.

The President also reported that Ukraine is working to ensure that export revenues directly strengthen the stateʼs defense capabilities and financial resources for the military.

He separately noted that the NSDC, based on intergovernmental agreements with partners, will determine the framework of cooperation to prevent Ukrainian technologies and weapons from reaching the Russian Federation.

Automatic export permits are also being introduced from today. Zelensky said that the Drone Deals format has already been launched and is working with countries from the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, Europe and the Caucasus. Proposals have also been submitted to American partners.

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