Russians launched over 120 drones over Ukraine overnight, one dead and one injured (UPD)

On the night of April 28, the Russians launched 123 strike drones into Ukraine, about 80 of them of the “Shahed” type.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 95 targets. 19 attack drones fell in 16 places, and debris fell in four more.

In Zaporizhzhia, two men, ages 40 and 45, were injured in drone strikes this morning. Both are in moderate condition.

The Russians also attacked Kryvyi Rih, one person was killed, 5 were injured. Infrastructure was damaged.

In the Sumy region, the Yampil community was under attack by guided bombs, a kindergarten and residential buildings were damaged. Four people were injured. And in Konotop, the Russians targeted the energy sector, part of the city is without electricity, and in one of the microdistricts, water will be supplied according to the schedule.

And in the Chernihiv region, Russians attacked agricultural enterprises in the region, destroying grain hangars. The private sector was also under attack, and several fires broke out. No injuries.

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