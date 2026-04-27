The Russians launched almost a hundred drones over Ukraine overnight. How many were shot down

On the night of April 27, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 94 drones, about 60 of them “Shaheds”.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 74 enemy “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

20 drones were hit in 15 locations, and debris fell in six more.

Odesa was under massive attack at night, 11 people were injured. Residential buildings, a hotel, and facilities in the city center were hit, including the Odesa funicular near the Potemkin Stairs.

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