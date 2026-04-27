Russians massively attacked Odesa at night — what is known about the consequences (UPD)

On the night of April 27, the Russians launched a massive attack on Odesa. There are 11 known casualties, two of whom are children.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak and the State Emergency Service.

The most damage was in the Prymorsky district, where most people, including children, were affected. Residential buildings, a hotel, and objects in the city center, including the Odesa funicular near the Potemkin Stairs, were hit.

Also in the Kyivsky and Khadzhibeysky districts, the occupiers targeted high-rise buildings, private homes, and transport.

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