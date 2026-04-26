Ukrainian military attacked the Yaroslavsky refinery in the Russian Federation and Russian military echelons and air defense facilities

The Ukrainian military targeted the Yaroslavsky oil refinery in the Russian Federation and Russian military echelons and air defense facilities.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Yaroslavsky Refinery in the city of Yaroslavl processes about 15 million tons of oil per year. The enterprise produces gasoline, diesel fuel, and jet fuel.

Russian military echelons in the Donetsk region were also under attack.

The General Staff also confirmed the results of the attacks on April 24 — the military targeted the “Kasta-2E1” radar station in the Zaporizhzhia region and the “Pantsir-S1” anti-aircraft missile and gun complex in the Donetsk region.

At night, drones also attacked the territory of the Ammonia-3 nitrogen complex of the “Apatite” JSC in the Vologda region of the Russian Federation.

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