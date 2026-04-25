The Presidents of Ukraine and Azerbaijan signed six bilateral documents in various fields

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who arrived in Azerbaijan for the first time on April 25, signed six bilateral documents with the countryʼs leader Ilham Aliyev in various areas, including defense cooperation.

This was reported by the press service of the Presidentʼs Office.

The presidents discussed cooperation in the areas of security, energy, and humanitarian support. Zelensky stressed that the priority area of cooperation is security and the development of the defense-industrial complex. At the same time, Aliyev noted the potential for military-technical cooperation between the states.

During the meeting, the leaders agreed to hold another meeting in Ukraine.

"We exchanged views, and, in short, today we have quite serious cooperation. And today it was confirmed once again," the Azerbaijani president added.

Zelensky also thanked Azerbaijan for 11 energy support packages. The leaders discussed continuing relevant cooperation, as well as work to increase trade turnover between the countries.

"Now there are very good prospects. We have joint projects, we have joint initiatives, investments. Of course, we discussed trade turnover. It needs to be increased. Over $500 million — and, I think, it will continue to grow, because we have all the opportunities," Aliyev assured.

The president also noted the assistance in the recovery of Ukrainian children. Azerbaijan has already accepted over 500 young Ukrainians from frontline regions.

Particular attention was paid to efforts to achieve a dignified peace. Zelensky noted that Ukraine is ready for the nearest peace talks in Azerbaijan, "if Russia is ready for diplomacy".

Zelensky began his first visit to Azerbaijan with a meeting with a team of Ukrainian military experts who share their experience in protecting the sky. Previously, there was no information that Ukraine had sent military experts to Azerbaijan — only reports about the Gulf countries and the US military in this region.

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