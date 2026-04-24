A man fired a starting pistol in the courtyard of a residential building in Khmelnytskyi. He was detained

On the afternoon of April 24, police detained a man who started shooting in the courtyard of a residential building in Khmelnytskyi.

This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi region police.

A report of gunshots on Shukhevycha Street was received by the police at around 4:00 PM. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and detained a 35-year-old local man.

It turned out that he fired the starting pistol into the asphalt. There were no injuries.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the details of the incident.

A similar incident occurred on April 19 in Chernihiv — a man was also detained there who started shooting into the air with a starting pistol while walking down the street.

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