Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov headed the jury for one of the Cannes Film Festival awards

Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov became the head of the jury for the Golden Eye award at the Cannes Film Festival.

This is stated on the film festival website.

The Golden Eye is awarded to the best documentary film presented at the Cannes Film Festival. The award was launched in 2015. It is considered one of the key awards for documentary film at the film festival.

This year, the awards ceremony will take place on May 22. Along with Chernov, the jury will include international film industry experts, curators, and directors from Europe and the USA.

These are, in particular, the director of the New York Film Forum, Tabitha Jackson, French actress Geraldine Paylas, French-Algerian-Palestinian director and actress Lina Soualem, and French journalist Victor Castanet.

Ukrainian artists are participating in the work of the international jury of the Golden Eye Award for the second time — in 2022 it was director Iryna Tsilyk.