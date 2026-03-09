Ukrainian film “2000 Meters to Andriivka” won two awards in the USA

The documentary "2000 Meters to Andriivka" by Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov received two prestigious film awards in the United States — for best documentary script and for cinematography.

This is stated on the WGA and ASC websites.

The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" won the Writers Guild of America (WGA) Award in the category "Best Documentary Screenplay".

The Writers Guild of America Award has been presented since 1949 for outstanding achievements in film, television, and radio. In its category, the Ukrainian film beat out the films “Becoming Led Zeppelin” and “White with Fear”.

Mstyslav Chernov, together with cinematographer Alex Babenko, also received the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) award for best cinematography in a documentary.

The documentary "2000 Meters to Andriivka" tells the story of a Ukrainian unit that must advance into a fortified forest to liberate the village of Andriivka from Russian troops. Filming began in September 2023 and lasted almost a year and a half.

Other American award winners

At the Writers Guild of America Awards ceremony, the award for best original screenplay went to Ryan Cooglerʼs "The Sinners". The award for best adapted screenplay went to "One Battle After Another", based on the novel by Thomas Pynchon, written by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Among the series, the awards for best writing for a drama series and best writing for a new series went to “Pitt”. The comedy series category went to “Kinostudia”, and the best writing for a limited series went to “Dying for Sex”.

At the American Society of Cinematographers Awards ceremony, the award for best cinematography in a half-hour series episode went to Adam Newport-Berra for the series "The Studio".

The award for cinematography in a music video went to Rodrigo Prieto for Taylor Swiftʼs "The Fate of Ophelia".

The award for cinematography in a limited series went to Pete Konchal for “Black Rabbit”. The category for cinematography in an episode of a one-hour series went to Alex Dizengoff for “The Challenge” and Christoph Nuens for “Andor”.

