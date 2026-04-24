Slovenia to screen films about Palestine instead of Eurovision

Sloveniaʼs national broadcaster RTV Slovenia will not be showing this yearʼs Eurovision Song Contest, but will instead broadcast a series of documentaries and feature films, "Voices of Palestine".
This is reported by AR.
Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain will also not broadcast the song contest. The reason is Israelʼs participation in Eurovision, despite the countryʼs actions in Gaza.
- The 70th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Vienna. The semi-finals of this yearʼs contest will be held on May 12 and 14. The grand final will be held on May 16.
- Ukraine will be represented at the contest by LELÉKA (Viktoria Leleka) with the song “Ridnym”. She will perform in the second part of the second semi-final.
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