LELÉKA officially presented the competition version of the song they will perform at Eurovision in Vienna

Ukrainian singer LELÉKA (Viktoria Leleka) has officially presented the competition version of the song she will perform at Eurovision in Vienna.

The video was published on the competitionʼs YouTube channel.

As Suspilne notes, the updated version has enhanced the sound of the bandura performed by musician Yaroslav Dzhus.

"The Eurovision version of the song ʼRidnymʼ is special to me. I wanted to emphasize its roots and sound even more, so at the very beginning there is more of the pure sound of the bandura. The bandura is a very symbolic instrument for Ukrainian culture. Its sound contains our history, our songs, and memory. I call it the ʼUkrainian harpʼ, but for us it has an even deeper meaning — it is a sound that instantly brings us home," the singer shared.

LELÉKA is currently preparing for her performance at Eurovision 2026. She will also attend three European music events. Among them are two promotional concerts: Eurovision in Concert in Amsterdam on April 11 and the London Eurovision Party on April 19.

The 70th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Vienna. The semi-finals of this yearʼs contest will be held on May 12 and 14. Ukraine will perform in the second part of the second semi-final. The grand final will be held on May 16.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.