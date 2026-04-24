Only one person received Trumpʼs new $1 million visa. The US previously said it had sold $1.3 billion worth of “golden cards”

The US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that only one person has received President Donald Trumpʼs visa, known as the "golden card".

AR writes about this.

This visa allows foreigners to live in the United States and work legally for a deposit of $1 million. An additional $15 000 is required to process the application for the card. The minister says there are “hundreds of people” waiting in line for the card.

Lutnik initially said that within days of the programʼs launch, the United States had sold $1.3 billion worth of these cards.

Trumpʼs "gold card"

This program was created to encourage wealthy foreigners to move to the United States. It officially launched in December 2025. Trump reported that the money from these cards would be spent to reduce the countryʼs budget deficit.

The card was originally supposed to cost $5 million. Trump also said at the time that Russian oligarchs would be able to purchase the cards.

The initiative, which Trump called a "green card on steroids," is intended to replace the EB-5 program, which offers green cards to foreigners who invest at least $1 million in a business in the United States (and the company must have at least 10 employees).

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