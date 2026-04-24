The US President Donald Trump does not know whether Russia has actually been invited to the G20 summit, which is due to take place in Miami at the end of the year.

Trump said this while talking to reporters at the White House.

"I donʼt know about the invitation. But if he was invited, I donʼt know... Iʼm of the opinion that you have to talk to everyone. Iʼm not one of those: ʼOh, thereʼs a war, letʼs not talk to him.ʼ I like to talk to everyone. I doubt heʼll come, to be honest," Trump said.

In his opinion, Putinʼs arrival would be "useful".

"They created the G8 or the G7, kicked Russia out. I said it was a stupid decision. And I was right. I go to these G7 meetings, and about 90% of the meeting they talk about Russia and whatʼs happening with the Russian Federation. Why did they kick it out? […] When they kicked President Putin out, he was very offended, and rightly so. We probably wouldnʼt have the problems we have today if they hadnʼt kicked him out," Trump said.

On April 23, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the country had been invited to the G20 summit. He did not specify whether the country would send a representative or whether Putin would attend.

In 2025, Putin did not attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Russian delegation was led by the dictatorʼs deputy chief of staff Maxim Oreshkin.

The US President Donald Trump was also absent from that summit — he complained at the time that South Africa should not be in the G20 at all, and accused the country of genocide against white South Africans, who are mostly descendants of Dutch and French settlers.

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