Russia claims that it has been invited to participate in the G20 summit in the United States at the highest level. However, it is currently unknown whether Russia will attend the summit and who will represent it.

This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Pankin, according to Russian state media.

"There is an invitation to attend at the highest level, but we will look closer to the date, God knows what will happen before then," he said.

The G20 summit is scheduled for December 2026 in Miami. On March 11, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putinʼs visit to the summit in the United States was "out of the question".

In 2025, Putin did not attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Russian delegation was led by the dictatorʼs deputy chief of staff, Maxim Oreshkin.

The US President Donald Trump was also absent from this summit — he complained at the time that South Africa should not be in the G20 at all, and accused the country of genocide against white South Africans, who are mostly descendants of Dutch and French settlers.

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