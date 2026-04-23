Ukrainian drones attack FSB command post in occupied Donetsk. Russian officers killed and wounded

On the morning of April 22, Ukrainian drones destroyed the command post and base of the Russian FSB Mobile Operations Directorate in temporarily occupied Donetsk.

This was reported by the commander of the UAV Forces Robert Brovdi ("Madyar").

According to him, FP-2 drones carried out eight high-precision strikes on the target. As a result of the attack, 12 Russian officers were killed and another 15 were wounded.

The operation was carried out by the UAV Forces together with the fighters of the 1st Corps of the “Azov” Naval Group.

Magyar added that the attacked Mobile Operations Directorate is a special operations unit of the Russian FSB, part of the Counterintelligence Service. It was responsible for conducting sabotage, building agent networks, recruiting, carrying out terrorist attacks, sabotage, arsons, and coordinating pro-Russian militants.