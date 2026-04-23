SBU and police foil Russian terrorist attacks in schools: recruited teenager planned to blow up lyceum and shoot schoolchildren

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police have exposed Russiaʼs attempts to carry out terrorist attacks in schools in the Kirovohrad and Odessa regions.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

According to the investigation, Russian special services recruited two minors in Telegram and TikTok groups. There, the special services manipulated the young men with the help of topics of "just cause", protecting relatives from reprisals and punishing those who insulted them in schools. They were pushed not only to carry out a terrorist attack, but also to commit suicide in order to immediately get rid of witnesses.

The investigation found that a 15-year-old high school student in the Kirovohrad region received an assignment from a Russian supervisor — he had to make a homemade bomb from improvised means. Then he was supposed to bring it to school and blow it up during recess. According to the instructions of the Russian special services, he was also supposed to take a gun and a knife and finish off the surviving schoolchildren.

However, the SBU officers exposed the minor and seized from him during searches an improvised explosive device, its components, a rifle, and equipment with evidence of cooperation with Russia.

SBU informed him of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 1 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for a terrorist act). He faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

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In addition, in the Odesa region, SBU exposed another student who was recruited by Russian special services to kill high school students. The Russians planned to send him a package with a firearm and a hunting knife.

On April 16, a 15-year-old student opened fire and wounded a classmate at a school in the town of Chop. Investigations later revealed that he had been recruited by Russian intelligence services in an online game.

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