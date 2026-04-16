In Transcarpathia, a ninth-grader opened fire during class and injured his classmate

In the Uzhhorod area, a 9th grade student brought a gun to school and started shooting during class.

This was reported to the National Police.

At around 09:30 on April 16, the 102 hotline received a report that a ninth-grader was threatening students at his school with a weapon. During class, the boy suddenly pulled out a gun and fired twice.

He wounded his classmate with one shot, then fled. Law enforcement officers detained the teenager, seized the gun (preliminarily, a traumatic one). Police are currently establishing the circumstances of the incident, in particular, how the minor obtained the weapon.

Doctors examined the victim, and his life and health are not in danger.