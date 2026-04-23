The SBU drones attacked a Russian oil pumping station, causing a large-scale fire there

Drones from the SBU “Alpha” Special Operations Center struck the Russian oil pumping station "Gorky" in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation, which ensures the operation of main oil pipelines.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources in SBU.

The Gorky oil refinery is an important link in the Russian Federationʼs oil transportation system and is part of the structure of “Transneft-Upper Volga” JSC. The refinery transports oil via main pipelines, in particular along the Surgut-Gorky-Polotsk route. It pumps raw materials onto internal routes, in particular to the Lukoil refinery in the city of Kstovo.

According to preliminary data, three oil reservoirs were damaged and a fire broke out covering an area of 20 000 sq. m.

"The damage to such system-forming stations creates serious disruptions in the logistics of oil supply within the Russian Federation. The operation of main pipelines is disrupted, the efficiency of processing at refineries decreases, and transportation costs increase. As a result, this directly affects the revenues of the Russian budget, which are used to finance the war against Ukraine," a source in SBU reported.

Also on the night of April 23, drones struck an oil refinery in Feodosia (Crimea) and a petrochemical plant in Novokuybyshevsk (Samara region).

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