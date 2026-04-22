“Dovzhenko” Film Studio included in the list of Treasures of European Film Culture

On April 22, the European Film Academy published a list of 10 new Treasures of European Film Culture. The list includes the National Film Studio named after Oleksandr Dovzhenko.

This is stated on the website of the European Film Academy.

The film studio was noted as one of the oldest (it will be 100 years old next year) and most famous film studios in Ukraine. During its existence, it has created over a thousand films, including masterpieces of world cinema, which played a key role in the establishment of Ukrainian cinema as an independent art form.

"The history of the studio is, first and foremost, the history of directors and films that shaped Ukrainian cinema as an art form, including Oleksandr Dovzhenko, Serhiy Paradzhanov, Yuriy Illenko, Leonid Bykov, Mykola Mashchenko, and Ivan Mykolaychuk," the report says.

Also added to the list this year were facilities in Albania, Germany, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Serbia, and Sweden.

The list since 2015 also includes the Potemkin Stairs in Odesa — as "one of the worldʼs most famous locations for filming historical films", where Sergei Eisenstein shot a scene for the film "Battleship Potemkin" in 1925.

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