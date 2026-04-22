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The US Treasury Secretary explains why sanctions on Russian oil continued to be eased. “More than ten poorest countries asked him to do it”

Author:
Oleksandr Bulin
Date:

The US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated during a Senate hearing that his country continued to ease sanctions against Russian oil because more than ten of the poorest and most energy-vulnerable countries asked him to do so.

The Associated Press published Bessentʼs hearing on YouTube.

On April 15, Bessent said the US would not extend the waivers against Russian crude oil stuck at sea. However, on April 18, the US Treasury Department extended them until May 16. Bessent says he believed at the time of his statement that the US would not do so.

He also believes that easing sanctions, on the contrary, gives Russia less opportunity to earn. The logic is this: the price of oil is now about $100 per barrel, and without these easings it would be $150 per barrel, and then Russia could sell its other oil at much higher prices.

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