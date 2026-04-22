Ukrainian and European companies signed two agreements to create joint defense enterprises

On the sidelines of the EU-Ukraine business summit, Ukrainian and European companies signed two agreements on the creation of joint defense enterprises.

This was reported by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, quoted by the EU press service.

The first agreement is between Ukrainian company “Tencore” and French technology company “Shark Robotics”. Tencore develops ground robotic complexes, and the French company specializes in the manufacture of robots.

Another cooperation document was signed by the Ukrainian company “Stetman”, which specializes in the manufacture of satellite terminals and the provision of advanced communication services for defense and critical infrastructure, and the Danish company “GomSpace”, which is a manufacturer and operator of nanosatellites for various markets, including defense.

During the summit in Brussels, the European Union signed an agreement with the European Investment Bank to provide Ukraine with €600 million in aid, which will be used for transport and energy projects. The EU also signed other agreements with banks that will provide funds to support Ukraine.

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