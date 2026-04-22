EU and European Investment Bank to provide €600 million to Ukraine

During the EU-Ukraine Business Summit in Brussels, the European Union signed an agreement with the European Investment Bank to provide Ukraine with €600 million in assistance. The funds will be used for transport and energy projects.

This was reported by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, quoted by the EU press service.

Also on the sidelines of the summit, the EU signed two new agreements with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for €363 million. The agreements concern support for small businesses and guarantees that Europe will protect enterprises from war-related losses. To support the energy sector, the EU signed an agreement with the Slovak bank “Eximbanka” for €95 million.

At the end of her speech, the European Commissioner called on businesses to invest in Ukraine and compared aid to cooking borscht. According to her, the cooking process, like the process of creating something together, is complex. During cooking, you can combine different ingredients in the recipe, like the experience of different countries. Therefore, she called for "cooking borscht together".

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