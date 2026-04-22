Reuters: Ukrainian military in Saudi Arabia training Americans to use drone detection platform

At the key US air base in Saudi Arabia “Prince Sultan” the US military has implemented the Ukrainian “Sky Map” command and control platform to combat Iranian drones.

Reuters reports this, citing five sources.

Ukrainian military personnel arrived at the base in recent weeks to train American military personnel in “Sky Map”: detecting Iranian drones and shooting them down using interceptor drones.

“Sky Map” has become the main command and control platform used by the Ukrainian military, three sources said. It is typically a control panel with maps and video feeds that synthesizes data from radars and sensors to identify threats.

The Ukrainian company “Sky Fortress”, which developed the platform, was launched in 2022. It deployed more than 10 000 acoustic sensors across Ukraine to detect Russian drones.

On March 10, it became known that Ukraine had sent three fully equipped counter-drone teams to the Middle East: to Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Ukraine also sent its drone experts to protect American bases in Jordan.

However, on March 15, the US President Donald Trump said that Volodymyr Zelensky is the last person the US needs help from. And on March 21, Trump said that Ukraine was allegedly not providing assistance to Washington in the war with Iran, and called Zelenskyʼs words about assistance a political and PR move.

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