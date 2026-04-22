A police officer collected information for the assassination attempt on Sternenko through the “Safe City” video surveillance system

A police officer who collected information through the "Safe City" video surveillance system helped prepare the assassination attempt on public activist and current advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy Sternenko.

This was reported by the head of the Main Investigation Department of SBU Andriy Shvets in an interview with Censor.net.

Using the system, the law enforcement officer collected and transmitted information about Sternenkoʼs whereabouts.

Attack on Serhiy Sternenko

Activist Serhiy Sternenko was attacked on May 1, 2025, when the woman was detained by the SBU officers.

The investigation revealed that the attacker was a native of the Odesa region who lived in Kyiv. She was recruited remotely by Russian intelligence services in late 2024 while she was looking for a quick way to make money online.

At first, the woman watched the cars, took pictures of them, and passed the data on to the curator. Then she was given the task of making explosives and moved to an apartment in the center of Kyiv.

In mid-April, she began to monitor volunteer Serhiy Sternenko, renting an apartment in his apartment complex. Later, she received the coordinates of a cache of weapons — a PM pistol and ammunition.

On May 1, 2025, the curator ordered her to kill Sternenko. She knew his schedule and car. When she saw him, she opened fire — one bullet hit him in the leg.

On April 3, 2026, SBU completed the pre-trial investigation and transferred the case against the suspect to court. The Security Service of Ukraine also thwarted an attempt by Russian special services to organize a series of murders. At that time, according to the investigation, another attempt on Sternenko was being prepared.

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