Activist Serhii Sternenko was attacked and wounded

Activist and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko was attacked.

Sternenko himself wrote about this.

He added that he was slightly injured, and his life is not in danger. According to the activist, the attacker was a woman — she has already been detained by the SBU officers.

UPD at 14:05. SBU reported that the attempt on the activist was committed using a firearm. The attacker was detained, her name or motives have not yet been released.

Attacks on Serhii Sternenko

This is not the first attack on Sternenko — the activist was attacked three times in 2018. In February, he was beaten in Odesa, and in early May, he was shot. During the second attack, the activist himself detained the attacker and handed him over to the police — in June 2023, the attacker was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The third attack took place on May 24, 2018, when Sternenko himself was stabbed, and one of the attackers Ivan Kuznetsov died. A case was opened against Sternenko under the article of premeditated murder and illegal carrying of cold weapons. However, in December 2023, the court closed this case.

