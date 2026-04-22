“PlayCity” revoked “Cosmolot” license and fined UAH 12 million

The “PlayCity” state agency revoked the license of “Cosmolot” (“Spaceix” LLC). During the inspection, the regulator found violations of financial settlement rules: the company used p2p payments and allowed accounts to be topped up from third-party cards.
This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Affairs.
In addition to revoking the license, “PlayCity” imposed fines on “Cosmolot” in the amount of:
- UAH 8.6 million — for using p2p payments;
- UAH 4.3 million — for receiving funds from other peopleʼs bank cards.
- “PlayCity” was created to replace the liquidated Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL). The new state agency became operational on June 2, 2025.
- At the end of July 2025, “PlayCity” fined the Telegram channel "Trukha Ukraine" UAH 4.8 million for illegal gambling advertising. This is the first time a Telegram channel has been fined for casino advertising.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.