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“PlayCity” revoked “Cosmolot” license and fined UAH 12 million

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

The “PlayCity” state agency revoked the license of “Cosmolot” (“Spaceix” LLC). During the inspection, the regulator found violations of financial settlement rules: the company used p2p payments and allowed accounts to be topped up from third-party cards.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Affairs.

In addition to revoking the license, “PlayCity” imposed fines on “Cosmolot” in the amount of:

  • UAH 8.6 million — for using p2p payments;
  • UAH 4.3 million — for receiving funds from other peopleʼs bank cards.

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