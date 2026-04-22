Russians launched over 200 drones over Ukraine: killed the “UZ” train driverʼs assistant and several other people

On the night of April 22, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 215 drones, almost 140 of them Shaheds. Air defenses neutralized 189 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Another 24 UAVs hit 13 locations, dropping debris in six places.

Dnipro

The city was under attack in the morning. Residential buildings and cars were damaged, but there were no casualties.

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Zaporizhzhia

The Russians hit the marshalling yard at “Zaporizhzhia-Live” station. At the time of the strike, a train with an electric locomotive was standing on the tracks, killing the driverʼs assistant. The driver is in the hospital.

Odesa

The city was attacked by two waves of drones, damaging piers, warehouses, railway infrastructure, and port operator facilities. There were no casualties.

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Sumy region

Russians massively attacked a village in the Yampil community, targeting residential buildings. One person was killed.

Kharkiv region

The Russian army shelled an agricultural enterprise in the village of Velykyi Burluk. The attack caused a fire in the administrative building, but there were no fatalities or injuries.

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