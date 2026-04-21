Oleksandr Rudynsky to star in Netflix adventure film alongside Sidney Sweeney and Noah Centineo

Ukrainian actor Oleksandr Rudynsky will star in the Netflix adventure film "Gundam" alongside popular American colleagues Sidney Sweeney and Noah Centineo.

This was reported on the Netflix Tadum website.

Production on the adventure film has officially begun in Queensland, Australia. The film is directed by American Jim Mickle, known for the film "Cold in July" and the TV series "Sweetheart".

The film will be an adaptation of the eponymous multimedia franchise "Gundam". The plot is based on the story of mech pilots, whose confrontation unfolds against the backdrop of a long-standing war between Earth and its former space colonies.

In addition to Rudynsky, the following will join the cast:

Sidney Sweeney;

Noah Centineo;

Jackson White;

Kutsuna Shiori;

Nonso Anozi;

Michael Mendo;

Javon Walton;

Ida Brook;

Gemma Chua-Tran;

Jason Isaacs.

The actors Rudynsky will be playing with are known for the films "Euphoria", "The Maid", "Deadpool and Wolverine" and "Dune: Part 3". The film will be presented on Netflix.

“Gundam” is a famous Japanese science fiction media franchise that pioneered the mech genre. Its hallmark is the confrontation of pilots — giant combat robots — in large-scale space conflicts. The franchise includes dozens of anime series, films, and manga.

Who is Oleksandr Rudynsky?

Oleksandr Rudynsky is a Ukrainian theater and film actor and Honored Artist of Ukraine (received the State Award in 2025).

He became famous in 2019 thanks to the main role of Nick Maslov in the series "The First Swallows". Later, Rudynsky played Lesha Smetanin in the sequel to the project — "The First Swallows: Dependents" (2020). In 2024, the actor starred in the American series "The Agency" as Butenko.

In 2024, a film about the war in Ukraine, "Rock, Paper, Scissors", starring Rudynsky, was also released. In 2025, this film won a BAFTA award from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

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