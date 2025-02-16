The film about the war in Ukraine, "Rock, Paper, Scissors," won an award at the BAFTA Awards from the British Academy of Television and Film Arts.

This is stated on the award website.

The short film "Rock, Paper, Scissors" by British director Franz Bohm was recognized as the best in its category. Ukrainian actor Oleksandr Rudynskyi plays the main role.

The film was based on real events that took place in Ukraine in February 2022. In addition to Rudynskyi, other Ukrainian actors starred in it — Serhiy Kalantay, Yuriy Radionov, and Oleksandr Yatsenko.

The main character, played by Rudynskyi, is an 18-year-old boy named Ivan, whose father is a surgeon. In the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ivanʼs father operates on wounded soldiers and civilians in a bunker. The Russian occupiers find out about this. To protect his family and the wounded, Ivan, armed with a gun, goes to the battlefield.

The BAFTA Awards are often called the British equivalent of the Oscars. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has been presenting awards for outstanding achievements in film and television since 1947. The awards ceremony is held annually in London, and the winners are chosen by members of the Academy.

In 2024, the film "20 Days in Mariupol" won the BAFTA Award for Best Documentary.

