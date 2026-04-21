The SBU drones attacked the Russian oil station “Samara”, which produces the export grade of Urals oil

On the night of April 21, drones from the SBU “Alpha” Special Operations Center struck the Samara oil station, which produces the Urals export grade of oil.

This was reported to Babel by sources in the Security Service of Ukraine.

This station in the Samara region mixes high- and low-sulfur oil from different fields, then forms it into the Urals export grade. Therefore, the facility is an important component of Russiaʼs oil transportation infrastructure.

Earlier this night, Ukrainian drones damaged 5 tanks with a capacity of 20 000 cubic meters of crude oil. After the attack, a fire broke out at the facility.

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"The damage to such hubs directly reduces the ability of the Russian Federation to form export batches of oil and fulfill contractual obligations. The balance of raw materials is disrupted, logistics and storage costs increase, and there are risks of supply disruptions. As a result, Russia receives less and less income from oil sales, which it can direct to the war against Ukraine," a source in SBU reported.

Explosions also occurred in Saratov, Volgograd, and Novocherkassk (Rostov region, Russia) that night. Drones previously attacked the railway infrastructure of Novocherkassk.

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