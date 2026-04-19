Russians launched over 230 drones at night. How many were shot down by air defenses

During the night, the Russians launched 236 strike drones over Ukraine, about 150 of them Shahed. Air defenses shot down 203 targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

32 drones were hit in 18 locations, and debris fell in eight more.

Chernihiv suffered the most — the occupiers massively attacked the city. A 16-year-old boy was killed. Three more women and a man were injured.

At around 07:00, the invaders attacked a civilian car in the Centralny district of Kherson. A 56-year-old man was killed, and a 41-year-old man was also hospitalized.

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