“Oschadbank” files new lawsuit against Russia over seized assets in occupied territories

On April 7, “Oschadbank” submitted a new lawsuit against the Russian Federation to the International Court of Arbitration.

The bankʼs press service reported this on April 17.

The bank emphasized that due to the Russian invasion, they lost assets and the ability to continue operations in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Back on July 24, 2025, the bank sent an official notice of the dispute to the Russian side in this case, to which there was no response.

The stage of forming the composition of the International Court of Arbitration is currently underway in accordance with the provisions of the bilateral agreement.

Last year, “Oschadbank” won a case seeking compensation from Russia of $1.5 billion in damages for lost Crimean assets.

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