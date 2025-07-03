“Oschadbank” won the appeal against Russiaʼs compensation of $1.5 billion in losses for lost Crimean assets

The Paris Court of Appeal has upheld a 2018 ruling that ordered Russia to compensate the state-owned “Sberbank” for $1.5 billion in losses caused by the illegal annexation of Crimea.

This was reported by the bankʼs press service.

"The amount of damages to be recovered by the court decision exceeds $1.5 billion, and ʼOschadbankʼ will continue to do everything possible to recover this amount from the Russian Federation," said Roza Tapanova, a member of the “Oschadbank” supervisory board.

The appeal court also indicated that the decision of the Paris Arbitration Tribunal of November 26, 2018 is recognized in France, and additionally recovered €300 000 in legal costs from Russia.

In April, “Sberbank” seized Russian assets in France worth approximately €87 million in a case of compensation for the bankʼs lost Crimean assets.

