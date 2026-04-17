Police exposed large-scale fraud schemes in the purchase of firewood for the Armed Forces of Ukraine worth over UAH 100 million

The police have uncovered large-scale schemes to purchase firewood for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to preliminary data, the state has lost over 100 million hryvnias.

This was reported to the National Police.

These are contracts for the supply of firewood to military units. According to the investigation, prices were inflated by 30–40%, and sometimes the goods were not supplied in full.

The state lost over 100 million hryvnias. However, according to the investigation, these are only preliminary estimates of the losses. The final amount may still be revised.

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Law enforcement officials say that housing department officials and the contractors they hired may have been involved in the schemes.

As part of the investigation, 20 criminal proceedings were opened. Almost 50 searches were conducted in 15 regions and Kyiv. The police, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), the Bureau of Economic Security (BES), and the prosecutorʼs office worked.

Investigators have already charged six people, including former and current officials, with embezzlement, official negligence, and negligent attitude to duty. They face up to five years in prison.

The Security Service of Ukraine and National Police officers detained two suspects in the terrorist attack in Brovary (Kyiv region), which occurred on the evening of April 13. One of the suspects is a minor.

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