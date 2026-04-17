Russians attacked Ukraine with missiles and 172 UAVs. How many targets did the air defense shoot down

On the night of April 17, the Russians attacked Ukraine with one “Iskander-M” ballistic missile from the Crimean Autonomous Republic, as well as 172 strike UAVs.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

These are drones of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” types and drones of other types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia); Hvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea).

About 120 drones were “Shahed”-type. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and UAV units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 147 Russian UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. Ballistic missile hits and 20 strike UAVs were recorded in eight locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs in four locations.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a gymnasium, a private house, and a car were damaged in a strike on the Novooleksandrivska community overnight. Two men were injured, the Regional Military Administration reported. Another 29-year-old man was injured in the attack on the Dnipro.

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In the Kherson region, at approximately 6:30 AM near Inzhenerny, Russians attacked a 70-year-old man riding a bicycle with a UAV. He suffered an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his limbs.

The Russians also shelled Novoraisk with a multiple launch rocket system, hitting a 63-year-old man. He suffered shrapnel wounds to his leg, contusion, explosive and closed head injuries, the Regional Military Administration said.

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