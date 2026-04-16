Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and hit a gas station in Sumy. The number of casualties from the night attack also increased

During the day of April 16, the Russian army struck Ukraine. The attacks resulted in deaths and injuries, including a child.

The Russian army struck a public transport stop in Zaporizhzhia, injuring a two-year-old boy. Later, the Russians attacked the city again. As a result of this strike, one person was killed and five others were injured. A fire also broke out, damaging a place of worship, a shop and houses.

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In the Zaporizhzhia region, a woman was killed and another man was injured by drones in Preobrazhenka and Bilenkoye.

Russian troops attacked two gas stations in Sumy: in the first case, a fire broke out, in the second , a person died and another was injured. A woman and a man were injured as a result of drone strikes in the area .

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Seven people have been injured in Russian attacks in Kherson since the beginning of the day. Two men were injured in an attack on utility workers in Novoraisk.

The number of injured and dead from the night attack has also increased. In Dnipro, five people were killed and 26 were injured. In Odesa, eight people were killed and another 22 were injured as a result of the night strike.