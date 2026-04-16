The US has withdrawn the last troops from Syria. The Syrian army has taken control of all American bases

The Syrian Foreign Ministry reported that on April 16, the United States transferred the last military facilities occupied by American troops to Syrian control. The United States has finally withdrawn ground troops that have been sent to the country since 2015 to fight the Islamic State.

This is reported by the Syrian state media SANA, Voice of Emirates and AFP.

The last Americans to leave was Kasrak Air Base in Syrian Kurdistan. It was the largest strategic stronghold of the US-led international coalition. In recent months, it served as a logistics center for convoys and military equipment heading to Iraq.

An AFP correspondent near the city of Qamishli saw a column of US military equipment heading towards the Iraqi border. Sources on the ground said the evacuation was carried out according to plan. The retreating troops officially handed over the base to the Syrian armyʼs 60th Division.

The withdrawal of troops took place according to a schedule that began in February 2026, after the central government of Syria took full control of the autonomous Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava), where the United States had supported the Syrian Democratic Forces for many years.