A baby was born on a “Ukrzaliznytsia” train. Because of this, it made an unscheduled stop in Fastiv

A baby was born on the Ivano-Frankivsk-Cherkasy train on the morning of April 16. Due to the delivery, the train had to make an unscheduled stop in Fastiv, where paramedics were waiting on the platform.

This was reported by “Ukrzaliznytsia”.

The baby was born a few minutes before arriving in Fastiv. First aid was provided by the train crew and passengers.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” says that the condition of the mother and child at the time of disembarkation is satisfactory.

“Such stops are not uncommon now due to the threat of drones, but this time the reason was much more pleasant. […] There are many signs for such an event, but we simply wish the baby to grow up healthy and return to our childrenʼs cars as soon as possible — we will welcome him as our own kid,” wrote “Ukrzaliznytsia”.

At the end of March, “Ukrzaliznytsia” tightened road safety rules. As a result, trains began to stop after a signal about the increased danger of a Russian strike, and passengers were evacuated from the train.

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