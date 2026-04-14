Russians attacked Cherkasy region with drones — 8-year-old boy killed

The Russian army carried out a drone strike on the Cherkasy region on the evening of April 14. An 8-year-old boy died as a result of the attack.

This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets.

UPD at 20:41: Another 14 people, including a child, were injured and are in hospitals. Three people were treated at the scene. Rescuers also evacuated six people, the State Emergency Service reported.

At least four high-rise buildings were damaged by falling debris.

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In total, nine drones were shot down over the Cherkasy region.

The Russians attacked the Dnipro on April 14 and hit a hospital in Kherson. Five people died in the attack in Dnipro. 22 wounded remain in hospitals, 12 of them in serious condition. Five more injured will be treated at home. Four hospital workers were injured in the attack in Kherson.

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