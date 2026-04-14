Ukrainian soldiers attacked Russian radar stations and the “Tor-M1” missile system

On April 13-14, Ukrainian military forces struck Russian radar stations, missile systems, ammunition depots, and drones in the occupied territories and Russia.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on this.

In Crimea, the “Nebo-U” radar station was under attack, in the Belgorod region — the airspace control system radar and the “Kasta-2E”, in the Luhansk region — the “Tor-M1” anti-aircraft missile system.

In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian missiles and aerial bombs hit storage locations for attack drones near Donetsk airport.

Russian ammunition depots near the settlements of Azovske in the Zaporizhzhia region, Urzuf and Kulykivske in the Donetsk region were also under attack by drones.