The Russians attacked Ukraine with four missiles and 129 UAVs. How many did the air defense shoot down

On the night of April 14, the Russians attacked Ukraine with four Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles and 129 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” types, and drones of other types.

This was reported by the Air Force.

The drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), TOT Donetsk, Chauda (TOT Crimea). About 90 UAVs were "Shahed"-type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized one guided missile and 114 Russian UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. 12 strike UAVs were recorded hit at eight locations, as well as downed UAVs at five locations.

In particular, the Russians attacked the Odesa region. In the territory of the Izmail port, the attack damaged a civilian ship under the Panamanian flag, a berth, a barge, and port equipment. Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries, the Regional Military Administration said.

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Also this morning, a Russian drone hit the balcony of an apartment in a high-rise building in Kharkiv. A 44-year-old woman was injured — she suffered an acute stress reaction, said the head of the regional state administration Oleh Syniehubov.

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