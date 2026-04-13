Ukrainian drones attacked a chemical plant in the Vologda region of the Russian Federation. They produce substances for ammunition components there

On April 13, Ukrainian drones attacked the Cherepovets-Azot chemical plant in the Vologda region, which provides about 6% of ammonia production in Russia.

This was confirmed by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert Brovdi ("Madyar").

The plant produces hundreds of thousands of tons of ammonia, nitrate, and nitric acid per year. These substances are necessary for the production of TNT, hexogen, and other ammunition components. In total, the plant is responsible for producing approximately 10% of all ammonia in Russia.

OSINT analysts of the Cyber Flour channel write that the strike hit two of the three ammonia plants with a total capacity of 900 thousand tons per year. There are also reports of a possible hit on the ammonia storage facility of these plants, which was additionally fenced off with a special metal structure to protect against drone attacks after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

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