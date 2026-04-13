Ukrainian units withdrew to new positions near Myropilske in the Sumy region to save the lives of fighters

Due to the difficult situation and to preserve the lives of the military, Ukrainian units withdrew to new positions near the settlement of Myropylske in the Sumy region.

This was reported by the 14th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, this decision was made due to intense fighting and the superiority of Russian forces. The situation in the area remains tense.

At the same time, the military assures that they continue to maintain defenses and control the situation on the new lines — conducting reconnaissance, launching artillery and drone strikes, and are "ready for further action".

In a comment to the local publication "Kordon.Media", the head of the communications department of the 14th Army Corps, Colonel Vitaliy Sarantsev, said that the escalation in the area near Myropilske in the Krasnopillia community began before the "Easter Ceasfire".

The Russians are trying to advance on the border of the Krasnopil community and continue to gain a foothold in occupied Grabovskoye, the military officer added.

According to Kordon.Media sources, the presence of Russian military personnel was recorded in both Maryino and Vysoke.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that since the beginning of the day on April 13, the Russians have attacked the positions of Ukrainian units 53 times. The settlements of Tovstodubove, Novoivanivka, Bachivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Ryzhivka and Budky were hit by artillery strikes. Novoivanivka was hit by airstrikes.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.