Russians hit a police car in the Sumy region and attacked Kharkiv region

On April 13, the Russian army hit a police car in the Sumy region and struck in the Kharkiv region, among the injured was a police officer. Babel has compiled the main information about the shelling as of now.

The Russian army attacked a police car with a drone in Bilopillia (Sumy region). The law enforcement officer who was driving was slightly injured. The car was significantly damaged.

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In the morning, the Russians attacked Ryasne in the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling: a 70-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, and a 51-year-old woman is in moderate condition.

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Later, the Russian military launched a drone strike on Bohodukhiv. The attack damaged cars and houses.

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The Russian army struck with a drone in Osokorivka (Kherson region), an 89-year-old local resident died.

On the night of April 13, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 98 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” and other types of drones. Nine strike drones were recorded hitting nine locations, as well as debris falling from the downed drones in one location. These are the Kirovohrad, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

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